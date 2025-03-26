Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila Sells 12,959 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$12.06 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.08 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.