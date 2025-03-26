Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila Sells 12,959 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$12.06 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.08 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.