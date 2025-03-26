Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $413,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,624,000 after purchasing an additional 459,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 899,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,641,000 after buying an additional 53,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,791,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.1 %
Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $260.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.75. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $288.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
