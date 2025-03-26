Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $413,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,624,000 after purchasing an additional 459,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 899,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,641,000 after buying an additional 53,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,791,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $260.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.75. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

