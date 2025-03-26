Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 5,589 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FSS opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.