Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 45,221 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DEA opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

