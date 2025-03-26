Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 13,619 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Calix by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 49.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 1.78. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

