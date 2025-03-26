Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $482,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 920.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Teradata Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TDC opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

