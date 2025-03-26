Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 47,075 Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 233,987 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Xperi Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

