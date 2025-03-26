Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 178.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,840,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,670 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,772,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,291,000 after acquiring an additional 454,810 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,462,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,692,000 after acquiring an additional 797,877 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,361,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,948,000 after acquiring an additional 58,461 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,240,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,282,000 after purchasing an additional 182,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFLV opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.