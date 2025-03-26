Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the previous session’s volume of 837 shares.The stock last traded at $87.29 and had previously closed at $93.75.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.20.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FORTY Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

