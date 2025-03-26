Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the previous session’s volume of 837 shares.The stock last traded at $87.29 and had previously closed at $93.75.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.20.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
