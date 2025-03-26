Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 154.50 ($2.00), with a volume of 119732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.60) target price on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.62.

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

