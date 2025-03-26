Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 154.50 ($2.00), with a volume of 119732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.10).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.60) target price on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.
We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.
Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.
