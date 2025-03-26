F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 14.3% increase from F&M Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
F&M Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FMOO stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. F&M Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67.
About F&M Bancorp
