Florida Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In related news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

