Florida Financial Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FBCV stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

