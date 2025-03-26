Florida Financial Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day moving average is $222.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

