Florida Financial Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $135.94.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.