Florida Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,721,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,172,000 after purchasing an additional 633,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $258.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.14 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

