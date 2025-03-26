First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.34 and last traded at $77.06. Approximately 77,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 124,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.03.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 524.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period.

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

