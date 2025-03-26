First American Trust FSB Has $256,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2014 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

