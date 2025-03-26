First American Trust FSB Cuts Stake in FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its stake in FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in FundX ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FundX ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCOR opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. FundX ETF has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $75.03.

FundX ETF Profile

The fundX ETF (XCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides broad exposure to stocks from around the world of various market capitalization that are perceived to be in sync with market leaders. XCOR was launched on Nov 1, 2001 and is managed by FundX.

