FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

