FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

