FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 168.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 427,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 268,458 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 586,717 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

