FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 182.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,280 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
