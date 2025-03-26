FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 182.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,280 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.