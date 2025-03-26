FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $291.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.68 and a 200 day moving average of $281.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

