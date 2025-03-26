FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Chubb
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $291.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.68 and a 200 day moving average of $281.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.