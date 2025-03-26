Financial Survey: Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) versus AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMC)

AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) and Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AlphaTime Acquisition and Kayne Anderson BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlphaTime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 2 1 2.80

Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus target price of $17.30, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than AlphaTime Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlphaTime Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Kayne Anderson BDC 59.80% 12.65% 6.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlphaTime Acquisition and Kayne Anderson BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AlphaTime Acquisition and Kayne Anderson BDC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlphaTime Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kayne Anderson BDC $122.29 million 9.68 $77.07 million N/A N/A

Kayne Anderson BDC has higher revenue and earnings than AlphaTime Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of AlphaTime Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of AlphaTime Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats AlphaTime Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

