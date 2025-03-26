Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 25,782 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,782 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,300,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.