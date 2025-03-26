Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 47,341 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 760,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $57,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCRB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of VCRB opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

