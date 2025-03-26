Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $123.15 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,461 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $123,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $562,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.27.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.