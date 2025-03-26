Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

BATS ESGV opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $109.62.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2668 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.