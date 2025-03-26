Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $715,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

SPEM stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

