Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 97,608 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,359,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,015,000 after buying an additional 139,819 shares in the last quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,733,000. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

