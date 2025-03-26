Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 102,348 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,348 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 479,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 765,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 106,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.