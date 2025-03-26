Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 132 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $37,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $549.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $570.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

