Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Potentia Wealth acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,746.55. This trade represents a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $997.28 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $965.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $863.43. The firm has a market cap of $426.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

