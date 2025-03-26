Financial Counselors Inc. Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 42.4% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 376,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 15,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after purchasing an additional 988,380 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $479.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.21 and its 200-day moving average is $438.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.00.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

