Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $55,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. CX Institutional raised its holdings in RTX by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of RTX by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in RTX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $135.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

