Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,235 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.