F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 66,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 86,458 shares.The stock last traded at $34.90 and had previously closed at $34.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FG shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FG

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.65 per share, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,584 shares in the company, valued at $29,931,169.60. This trade represents a 1.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 314,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.