EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 5125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EZPW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EZCORP

EZCORP Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $817.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.