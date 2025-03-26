Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.68 and last traded at $116.83. Approximately 3,061,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,919,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $505.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

