Excalibur Management Corp Sells 328 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in GSK by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 98.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

