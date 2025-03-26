Excalibur Management Corp Sells 218 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

