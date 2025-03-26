Excalibur Management Corp Makes New $219,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,526,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.95 and its 200-day moving average is $290.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

