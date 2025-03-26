Excalibur Management Corp Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 36.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $852.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $808.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $839.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $837.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

