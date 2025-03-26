Excalibur Management Corp Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. State Street Corp grew its position in General Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after acquiring an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 269.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $212.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $133.99 and a fifty-two week high of $212.76.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

