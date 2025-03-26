Excalibur Management Corp Acquires 171 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 125.5% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 48,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

GLD opened at $278.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $201.07 and a 52-week high of $281.48.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

