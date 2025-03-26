Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 16.3% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.75 ($0.77). Approximately 6,331,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 2,026,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £262.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.63.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

