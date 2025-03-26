Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.85 ($0.79). Approximately 2,599,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,954,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

EVOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £267.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.63.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

