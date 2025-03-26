Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.85 ($0.79). Approximately 2,599,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,954,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EVOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Evoke
Evoke Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
About Evoke
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.