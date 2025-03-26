Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.7% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

EVOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £258.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

