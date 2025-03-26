Everus (NYSE:ECG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 136334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Everus Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everus

In related news, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,562.56. This trade represents a 10.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at $365,965,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,578,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $53,131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,650,000.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

